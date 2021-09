Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Callum Hudson-Odoi earned his chance in victory over Aston Villa. Hudson-Odoi played his first league game of the season on the day. "Callum has to overcome the gap between training and games. I see a stronger and stronger Callum every day in training, and he needs to show this kind of determination in games that he shows in training," said Tuchel.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO