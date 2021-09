Outside the Whitten Oval in Footscray, a queue is starting to form. It is not for grand final tickets. For the second year in a row, one of Melbourne’s most sought after commodities – a seat at the MCG for the decider – is utterly worthless. It is not to watch a Western Bulldogs grand final training session. The only player who shows up is full-forward Josh Bruce, on his busted left knee. The line is for click-and-collect pick-up, outside the club merchandise shop.

