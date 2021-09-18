AFL Grand Final entertainment announced with 'Aussie Anthems' theme

Australian Football League is a football sport unique to Australia that was the first to create an official code of play, predating other modern football games. One of the most exciting, skillful, tough, and fast-paced games in the world, played by some of the fittest athletes on the planet, Australia’s premier spectator sport, AFL is known for its intense possession battles. Due to the sport’s entertaining nature, this fast-paced and energetic game attracts large crowds. The AFL attracts the most spectators of any sport in Australia. The Australian Football League (AFL) has been and continues to be a huge part of Australian culture. And here at Sports Al Dente, we’ll give you the rundown on the 2021 AFL Grand Final between Melbourne Demons and Western Bulldogs, which will be held on Saturday, September 25 at Perth Stadium.

