Music

AFL Grand Final entertainment announced with 'Aussie Anthems' theme

By Kieran Francis
Sporting News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AFL has revealed Australian rock band Birds of Tokyo will headline the Grand Final entertainment for the Melbourne and Western Bulldogs blockbuster as part of an' Aussie Anthems' theme. Birds of Tokyo will perform alongside the West Australian Symphony Orchestra in the half-time show during the showpiece event at...

