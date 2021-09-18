CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buford, GA

Chaminade-Madonna shuts out Buford, stops Wolves' 16-game winning streak

By Will Hammock will.hammock@gwinnettdailypost.com
Gwinnett Daily Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFORD — One big offensive play was enough to stop the Buford football team’s 16-game winning streak. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) running back Davion Gause ripped off a 63-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, and the Lions’ talent-laden defense did the rest Friday night in a 7-0 victory over the two-time defending state champion Wolves, who also saw a 17-game home winning streak halted. Their last home loss was in the 2018 state quarterfinals to Bainbridge.

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Bainbridge, GA
City
Buford, GA
Buford, GA
Football
State
Florida State
City
Cartersville, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Buford, GA
Sports
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna

Comments / 0

Community Policy