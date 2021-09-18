CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meyersdale, PA

Blacklick Valley earns first victory at Meyersdale

By Kevin Landis sports@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 8 days ago
MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Kolten Szymusiak accounted for six touchdowns and over 450 all-purpose yards for Blacklick Valley as the Meyersdale Red Raiders had no answer for the senior, who also added two key interceptions on defense, in a 39-21 victory for the visiting Vikings.

“We just came out and did our thing tonight,” Szymusiak said. “We have been working real hard this week and we didn’t want to start out 0-4, and we got it done tonight.”

Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price praised his senior signal-caller.

“We made some adjustments this week,” said Price. “Our offensive line and receivers worked on blocking, and we got Kolten in space. That was our game plan. When he got in space, we wanted to see what happened and he answered the bell for sure tonight making people miss.”

After having success last week running the ball, the Red Raiders game plan was to run between the tackles, but Blacklick Valley took that away. The Red Raiders struggled in the air throwing four interceptions on the night, and never seemed to get their footing.

“Based on what we developed last week, we wanted to run the ball, but we couldn’t move the ball on the ground early,” Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson said. “When we went to the pass, it was quite honestly too inconsistent and our passing game needs to be better. We will keep working and get better.”

Blacklick Valley jumped on the Red Raiders on the opening kickoff. Szymusiak took the kickoff 90 yards to the house for the score and the early 7-0 lead.

Meyersdale had an answer as Daulton Sellers hit a wide-open Malachi Carr for a 50-yard scoring strike, but trailed 7-6 after the extra point failed.

Blacklick Valley turned to its leader Szymusiak, who used both his arm and legs to orchestrate a nine-play drive that ended with him taking it in on a quarterback sneak from 1-yard out.

Blacklick Valley had the ball to start the second and used an impressive fourth-down conversion on a 25-yard completion from Szymusiak to Alex Reba that set up the Vikings deep in Red Raiders territory. The same two would connect on a 13-yard scoring pass to make it a 19-6 game with just over 10 minutes left in the opening half.

Meyersdale continued to try and connect in the air, but the Vikings defense stood tall. After a Szymusiak interception of Sellers with 2:09 left in the half, Blacklick Valley took over at its own 8-yard line.

Szymusiak added his fourth touchdown of the night when a screen pass to Cody Williams caught the Red Raiders off guard, and 92 yards later it was a 26-6 game.

Sellers connected with Elijah Miller to put the Red Raiders deep in Vikings territory as the clock entered the final minute of the half. Evan Brenneman finished it off by carrying several Vikings defenders on his back into the end zone, making it a 26-14 game at the half after a successful two-point conversion.

The third quarter didn’t start well for Meyersdale after Szymusiak intercepted his second pass of the night.

After several possessions with neither team moving the ball, a 50-yard punt return by Blacklick Valley’s Gino DiPaolo set the Vikings up inside the 5-yard line.

Two players later, Szymusiak called his own number stretching Blacklick Valley’s lead to 32-14 at the end of the third quarter.

Szymusiak added his final touchdown pass late in the fourth, hitting Cody Williams from 31 yards out.

Szymusiak ended the night with 207 passing yards, 155 rushing yards 106 more on two returned kicks to go with six scores.

Meyersdale added a late score by Ethan Simpson to set the final at 39-21.

