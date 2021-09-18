Strong ground game gets Cambria Heights past United

Cambria Heights' Ty Stockley (left) is draped by United’s Gaige Grassmyer as he carries the ball into the end zone for Cambria Heights’ second touchdown during their game on Friday, Sept. 17. 2021, at United High School. Bob Leslie For The Tribune-Democrat

ARMAGH – Ryan Haluska rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns in Cambria Heights’ 42-0 victory against United in a Heritage Conference game at Thomas J. Madill Athletic Field on Friday night.

The unbeaten Highlanders maintained their share of first place in the conference entering their Week 5 showdown at home against West Shamokin.

Highlanders coach Jarrod Lewis said his team is ready for what he describes as “the meat of the schedule.”

“I think we’ve gotten better each week, and that’s what’s needed” Lewis said. “The only game we’re (now) focused on is West Shamokin. I thought we played very business-like today. We missed a couple of plays here and there. But overall, I was pleased.”

“We are pretty prepared, we’re ready to go, and we’re ready to find out what this football team has,” Haluska said. “We can’t wait to get out next week, have a good week of practice and give it our all next Friday.”

Cambria Heights will follow its date against the Wolves with a visit to Marion Center, which the Highlanders swamped in the 2020 District 6 playoffs.

“We’re getting some guys back healthy, which is key for us,” Lewis said. “And we’ll continue to get better. I think we’re ready for next week, and we’ll find out.”

Lewis said he was pleased with his team’s effort and focus, something that can be lacking when a team deals with a winless developing team.

“I liked our effort today. I thought the kids came out focused and ready to play, and they played a good ballgame,” he said. “I was happy with the way we were able to make plays tonight.”

Haluska scored from 36, 1 and 4 yards as the Highlanders (4-0) established a 28-0 halftime lead.

“He’s a senior, so I think he’s a little bit more motivated. He’s a heck of a football player, along with some of the other guys,” Lewis said. “He looks good, and he’s running hard.”

Cambria Heights gained 400 total yards, including 355 on the ground. The Highlanders did not punt.

“We controlled the line of scrimmage, and you can see the results on of that the field,” Haluska said. “We were able to move the ball down the field, which is what we like to do, and we accomplished that.”

Ty Stockley ran for a 15-yard score in the first quarter. He rushed for 89 yards and threw for 45. He connected with Tanner Trybus for three of his four pass completions.

“Our line is doing great blocking, and our quarterback can throw the ball,” Trybus said.

Haluska, for one, appreciates the ability of Trybus to help Stockley keep defenses honest.

“We have our inside run game,” Haluska said. “And then he adds that factor to the outside. He can beat guys down the field, which is good for us. It takes a lot of pressure off the guys on the inside.”

Trybus said the team expects to have a great week of practice and be ready for the Wolves.

“Everybody’s going to give it their all; and we’ll try to accomplish whatever we can,” he said.

Lucas Storm rushed for 60 yards during his second-half stint and the Highlanders’ final touchdown, a 6-yard effort.

United has been outscored 180-8 in its first four games. The Lions have been held scoreless in 14 consecutive quarters since a second-quarter touchdown in Week 1 against River Valley.

“It wears on you. But we did one thing tonight, we moved the football. and that’s what we haven’t done in a while, so that’s a positive thing for us. The touchdowns are going to come,” United coach Kevin Marabito said.

United managed only four first downs and 43 total yards.

Caden McCully led the Lions (0-4) with 42 rushing yards.

Jacob Boring completed 1 of 3 passes for 8 yards.

Marabito, just the same, preferred to focus on what his team achieved in Week 4.

“We’re beat up but I’ll you what, we saw a lot of positives tonight,” he said. “We moved the ball a little bit. I’m not disappointed. It was a good football team that we played. But we persevered a little bit, we got out after them up front. We did a lot of good things. We’ve to clean some things up, but I think we’re getting on track.”

“Credit United. Coach Marabito’s a fantastic coach; and they played hard all game,” Lewis said.