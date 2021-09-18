CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

City puts Montlieu project on hold

By PAT KIMBROUGH
City officials say there are currently no plans to rebid the proposed upgrades to Montlieu Avenue. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The city has put plans on hold for a major construction project involving the western segment of Montlieu Avenue.

Assistant City Manager Greg Ferguson said construction bids came in higher than anticipated for proposed upgrades to the road between N. Main and N. Centennial streets.

There are no plans to put the project back out for bid at this point, he said, although that could change if construction prices go down.

There are also pending federal projects that could overlap with this one.

One is the proposed “multimodal connector greenway” that would connect the existing greenway at Armstrong Park with key destinations and planned walking trails in the downtown area.

The city applied for a $1.5 million appropriation for this project through the office of Congresswoman Kathy Manning, who represents High Point. The funding is pending in the U.S. House of Representatives.

A conceptual design for the Montlieu Avenue project includes burial of overhead utility lines, replacement of aging underground water and sewer infrastructure, and lighting and sidewalk enhancements along the corridor.

Improving the corridor also is a priority of High Point University, which has discussed partnering with the city to pay for part of construction.

One goal of the project would be to make this segment more walkable so it serves as a “connector” from HPU to the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, the library, the city’s stadium and other redevelopment projects in the downtown area.

The city will rename this portion of Montlieu Avenue to Qubein Avenue sometime in 2022.

The Planning and Zoning Commission last month approved the name change, which was requested by the City Council.

pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531

