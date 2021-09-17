Rockers drop out of first

CHARLESTON, S.C. — West Virginia rallied in the eighth and defeated Rockers 3-2 Thursday and regained the upper hand in their battle for first place in second-half standings for the Atlantic League’s South Division.

Down a run, the Power scored twice in the bottom of the eighth for their third victory in a four-game series. With Huascar Brazoban on the mound for the Rockers, Fransicso Arcia singled and Rymer Liriano scored the tying run. With runners on first and third and no outs, Yovan Gonzalez bounced into a double play, allowing Olmo Rosario to score what proved to be the winning run.

With their fourth victory in five games against High Point, the Power improved to 24-15 in the second while High Point dropped to 23-16. The Rockers started a three-game series in Gastonia on Friday.

Rain stopped play in the first inning for almost two hours.

High Point scored first when Michael Russell singled home Jared Mitchell in the third and added a run in the fifth on Stephen Cardullo’s double that drove in Jerry Downs.

Rockers starter Craig Stem pitched five scoreless innings. Rosario belted a home run in the sixth off Joey Hennessey to end the shutout.