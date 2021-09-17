CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Rockers drop out of first

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 8 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. — West Virginia rallied in the eighth and defeated Rockers 3-2 Thursday and regained the upper hand in their battle for first place in second-half standings for the Atlantic League’s South Division.

Down a run, the Power scored twice in the bottom of the eighth for their third victory in a four-game series. With Huascar Brazoban on the mound for the Rockers, Fransicso Arcia singled and Rymer Liriano scored the tying run. With runners on first and third and no outs, Yovan Gonzalez bounced into a double play, allowing Olmo Rosario to score what proved to be the winning run.

With their fourth victory in five games against High Point, the Power improved to 24-15 in the second while High Point dropped to 23-16. The Rockers started a three-game series in Gastonia on Friday.

Rain stopped play in the first inning for almost two hours.

High Point scored first when Michael Russell singled home Jared Mitchell in the third and added a run in the fifth on Stephen Cardullo’s double that drove in Jerry Downs.

Rockers starter Craig Stem pitched five scoreless innings. Rosario belted a home run in the sixth off Joey Hennessey to end the shutout.

Comments / 0

Related
High Point Enterprise

Rockers crush Honey Hunters

GASTONIA — The Rockers samshed four home runs among 13 hits and slammed Gastonia 13-7 on Friday at CaroMont Health Park. The win combined with West Virginia’s 7-0 loss to Lexington moved High Point into a first-place tie with the Power in second half standings for the Atlantic League’s South Division at 24-16 and 20 games left to play.
GASTONIA, NC
High Point Enterprise

Gastonia trips Rockers

GASTONIA — The Rockers put just one run on the board after the first inning and fell to Gastonia 9-4 at CaroMont Health Park on Saturday night. The loss dropped High Point a game behind first-place West Virginia in second half standings for the Atlantic League’s South Division. The second-half champ will qualify for the postseason as will a wild card team if first-half North Division winner Long Island remains in first place and sweeps both halves.
GASTONIA, NC
Ponca City News

Juju throws out first pitch

Body Julian Aguilar (Juju) threw out the first pitch Monday night during the Ponca City Lady Cats softball game. The team also presented him with some memorabilia. The Lady Cats lost to Owasso 11-0 in a very hard-fought game. Courtesy photo.
PONCA CITY, OK
doorcountydailynews.com

Gamblers drop first exhibition

As teams prepare for the regular season, the Green Bay Gamblers will try to learn from their experience in their exhibition opener against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. On the road, the Gamblers were down 4-0 at the end of the first period. Green Bay battled back and fell by a final score of 7-4. Green Bay has a second exhibition matchup with Dubuque on Saturday.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
High Point Enterprise

Rockers prevail in Game 1

HIGH POINT — The Rockers returned from their unexpected three-day break in winning form Thursday. High Point hit from the start while Cooper Casad was effective over the first five innings of a 6-3 victory over the Lancaster Barnstormers in the first of two seven-inning games at Truist Point. The second game ended after the Enterprise went to press.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point Enterprise

Rockers add pitchers, return a catcher

HIGH POINT — The High Point Rockers are filling up the transaction sheet this week, adding pitchers Gunnar Kines and Jheyson Manzueta, as well as bringing back catcher Logan Moore. Kines, a Conway, South Carolina, native, joins the Rockers after pitching for Southern Illinois in the Frontier League in 2021....
HIGH POINT, NC
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Mountain Pointe drops first game of season to Perry

Starting the season 2-0 for the first time since their 2016 season, Mountain Pointe was looking to carry its hot hand into Friday night's matchup against Perry, who came in with a 1-1 record. In order to have a chance in this game, Mountain Pointe head coach Eric Lauer said...
FOOTBALL
cbs19news

Hokies drop out of AP Top 25

BLACKSBURG, Va (CBS19 Sports) --After a week spent ranked 15th in the country, Virginia Tech drops from the AP Top 25 following a 27-21 loss to West Virginia on Saturday. The Hokies still received votes in the week 4 poll, sitting third outside the top 25. After trailing by 20...
BLACKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockers#The Atlantic League#South Division#Power#High Point
High Point Enterprise

Rockers complete sweep

HIGH POINT — Refreshed by two unexpected days off, the Rockers completed a sweep of a doubleheader Thursday night, hammering Lancaster 11-5 at Truist Point. High Point smacked 10 hits and drew seven walks as eight players scored in the second of the two seven-inning games. Stephen Cardullo and Jared...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point Enterprise

Hesling, Westchester girls run well in PTAC meet

KERNERSVILLE — Westchester Country Day kept rolling right along. Cruz Hesling posted another solid time to win the boys race handily while the Wildcats, coming off a strong performance over the weekend, took second in the girls team total during Monday’s Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference meet at Ivey M. Redmond Sports Complex.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WTOK-TV

Bulldogs drop first game of the season in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTOK) - Mississippi State was ready to be put to the test in week three of college football. Both the Bulldogs and the Tigers went into this game undefeated. Memphis would get the ball moving first on a 49 yard fumble return by Sanchez Blake Jr. But State...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger men drop first match in Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas - The FHSU men's soccer team fell to Texas A&M-International by a score of 1-0 in Wichita Falls, Texas on Thursday. Each team had ample scoring opportunities, but only one shot found the net. The No. 25 ranked Tigers drop to 2-2-1, while the Dustdevils improved to 2-2. The only goal of the match was in the 82nd minute when Gabriel Gacovicaj of TAMIU was able glance a shot in the box to the lower left corner of the goal, just past a divingKieran Brown. Six different Tigers took shots in the match led by Blake Arndt's four attempts. The Tigers won the shot battle 13-8, but came up short on the scoreboard. Goalkeepers Brown (FHSU) and Natxo Faus (TAMIU) each recorded six saves on the day.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Buffs Drop First Match Against Cougars

PULLMAN – Colorado volleyball dropped its first match of the 2021 season here Wednesday evening in a 3-0 sweep (25-19, 25-23, 25-21) to Washington State to open conference play. The No.24-ranked Buffs (9-1, 0-1 Pac-12) lost their seventh-straight match against the Cougars (7-4, 1-0 Pac-12) who pick up their seventh-straight...
SPORTS
wheelherald.com

REBEL VOLLEYBALL DROPS FIRST CONFERENCE MATCH

The Rebels lost a big match against the Adrian Dragons Tuesday night. MCC started the night off with the serve. The Rebels had a few attacking errors, but bounced back quickly. Adrain and MCC went point for point through the first half of the set. The Dragons caught the Rebels off guard a few times with big swings from their left handed hitters. From there MCC started to play timid and make mistakes, costing them the set 17-25. Game two started off in similar fashion, but the Dragons were able to slowly gain a lead.
BEAUTY & FASHION
High Point Enterprise

Local roundup: Westchester’s Hesling posts high finish

CHARLOTTE — Westchester Country Day’s Cruz Hesling placed inside the top 25 in the highest division of Saturday’s Hare & Hounds XC Invitational at McAlpine Creek Park. Hesling was 20th in 16:27.7 in the high school boys championship 5k. No other runners, boys or girls, for the area competed in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
High Point Enterprise

Wheatmore volleyball tops rival Trinity

TRINITY — Wheatmore bounced back against rival Trinity. The Warriors, after losing the teams’ meeting earlier this season, broke from an early tie to beat the Bulldogs 25-19, 23-25, 25-23, 25-15 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference volleyball Thursday in front of a large crowd at Wheatmore’s Volley for a Cure event.
TRINITY, NC
High Point Enterprise

Ledford volleyball rolls past Oak Grove

WALLBURG — Ledford never let up against rival Oak Grove. The Panthers gained the early advantage in the first set, built sizable leads in the second and third sets and rolled past the Grizzlies 25-20, 25-12, 25-17 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday in front of a sizable crowd at Ledford.
WALLBURG, NC
High Point Enterprise

HPCA football beats Covenant Day

HIGH POINT — High Point Christian eventually broke free from Covenant Day. The Cougars, after a bit of a slow start, built a solid lead over the latter half of the second quarter, then raced away in the second half to beat the Lions 40-6 in NCISAA football on a cool Friday night at the High Point Athletic Complex.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point Enterprise

HPU women’s soccer claims 1st win of season

HIGH POINT — High Point University’s women’s soccer team finally notched its first victory of the season Saturday, blanking Big South foe Charleston Southern 4-0 at Vert Stadium. “This is a win we really, really needed for confidence reasons,” HPU head coach Brandi Fontaine said. “The girls have been working...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
4K+
Followers
240
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy