Mrs. Dorothy Sharp McLain, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Dorothy was born May 29, 1933, in Skyline, AL. She was a kind and caring nurse for 40 years and retired from Guntersville Hospital. She enjoyed music, especially bluegrass music. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She was generous, fun loving, loved to play cards, and had young outlook and loved to keep up with current styles and fashion.