Kannapolis, NC

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $250,000

Independent Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuality new construction convenient to downtown Kannapolis amenities with no carpet to vacuum and upgraded finishes throughout. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath open floorplan home with spacious kitchen and great room is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has granite countertops, gray cabinets, glass tile backsplash and a stainless appliance suite that includes a side by side refrigerator. The master bedroom is a true retreat with its own private bath. Make sure to check out all of the extra storage under the stairs. Ceiling fans and modern lighting throughout make this one truly move in ready so don't wait!!

independenttribune.com

