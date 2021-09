TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Phoenix on Sept. 22 will launch a newly developed mobile app to make content more readily available to its audience. “We, at the Cherokee Phoenix, are extremely excited to roll out our new mobile app,” Executive Editor Tyler Thomas said. “We are constantly trying to identify ways of making information produced by our news organization the most easily accessible for our citizens. Over the years we have built a strong social media presence and earlier this year we launched a new, more user-friendly website. Developing a mobile app that delivers our content directly to our audiences’ mobile devices was the obvious next step. I thank our staff and partners for making such a great product for our people.”

