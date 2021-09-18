CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $499,950

Free Lance-Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want privacy, like new construction sitting on acreage, and the convenience of living minutes away from everything downtown Fredericksburg/Stafford has to offer, than this house is for you!! Welcome home to this 2018 custom built rancher sitting on 3.67 of prime acreage within sought after Stafford County. This well appointed home boasts three large bedrooms, two full bathrooms, large walk in closets, an upgraded kitchen, a large open concept living space with vaulted ceilings, and a separate dining space surrounded by beautiful crown molding. In addition, this property also has an oversized two car garage along with an amazing unfinished, full walkout basement. This heated and cooled basement spans the whole home, and is already framed in for a rec room, another bedroom along with being roughed in for a bathroom. Other upgrades include wiring for a whole home generator, whole home water filtration system, and gutter guards. This stunning property is a commuters dream as it is located within ten minutes of major interstates, commuter lots, the train station and the VRE! Reliable high speed internet ready and minutes away from the Potomac and the Rappahanock River!!

fredericksburg.com

