Steeler Nation has a renewed confidence in a team that never quit and found themselves in the second half against Buffalo in Week 1. Week 2 brings the Las Vegas Raiders into Heinz Field. Can the Men of Steel put together more than one good half in the same contest? Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Pregame Show. The BTSC duo break down the contest like no one else does to get you ready for the game.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO