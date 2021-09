CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Area high school football fans are in for a treat this weekend with live coverage scheduled for a gridiron battle between two Boone County teams. Sherman at Scott is the Par Mar Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week, presented by Eyewitness Sports, on Friday, Sept. 17. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. The game can be viewed in a video player that will be embedded in this story. It also will be broadcast live on Suddenlink on Channel 125 and over the air on Stadium at WVAH 11.2. It will be streamed on wchstv.com and in the Stirr app.

BOONE COUNTY, WV ・ 12 DAYS AGO