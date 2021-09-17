CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

The State Of The State & A New Frontier For Psychiatry

voicesofmontana.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Of The State & A New Frontier For Psychiatry. Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 40:38. Montana is currently — and has been for years — behind the curve on both infrastructure and psychiatric needs across the state, but this may soon change. Click to...

voicesofmontana.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

New York ranked best state for teachers in 2021

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As teachers are currently facing major issues brought on by the COVID pandemic, a recent study determined which states have the best opportunities and environments for teachers. According to the personal-finance website WalletHub, in some states, teachers are more fairly paid and “better protected” against the pandemic than others. These states […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sunny95.com

State offers new vaccine incentive

COLUMBUS — Citing the success of the “Vax-a-Million” vaccine cash incentive offered earlier this year, Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday announced a new college scholarship incentive program aimed at boosting the number of young people receiving the coronavirus vaccine. The “Ohio Vax-to-School” program will offer five $100,000 college scholarships and...
COLUMBUS, OH
heraldmailmedia.com

COVID-19 mu variant has been detected in Maryland. Here's what to know.

The delta variant is still the predominant strain of COVID-19 circulating in Maryland and across the nation, but the emerging "mu" variant has made a small appearance here in recent weeks. The World Health Organization identified the mu variant — which, like other COVID-19 variants, was named with a letter...
MARYLAND STATE
theridgewoodblog.net

A Federal Judge in New York State Has Blocked a Statewide Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers

New York NY, a federal judge in New York state blocked a statewide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers late Tuesday. Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued the mandate last month, and it was scheduled to take effect September 27. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that the absence of a religious exemption violates the US Constitution, the New York State Human Rights Law, and New York City Human Rights Law. The 17 healthcare workers who filed the lawsuit have objected to the vaccine requirement on the grounds that the cell lines of aborted fetuses were used in the vaccine’s development. No major religious denomination has taken an opposing stance to vaccination, and Pope Francis has encouraged vaccination, calling it the “moral choice.” The defendants in the lawsuit have until September 22 to respond, and an additional hearing is scheduled for September 28.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PIX11

NY prepares for health care staff shortage as COVID vaccine mandate looms

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York officials are prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members and retirees to address potential staffing shortages caused by an approaching COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday. Hochul released a plan to address what she called preventable staffing shortages in hospitals and other […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bloomberglaw.com

N.Y. Vaccine Requirements for Teachers, Health Workers on Hold

Two vaccine mandates imposed on health workers in New York state and New York City teachers were temporarily blocked by judges. State court judge Laurence L. Love issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday barring New York City’s health department from requiring education workers to be vaccinated. Love’s order was issued just hours after a federal judge temporarily blocked New York state officials from imposing a Covid-19 vaccine requirement on health care workers who claim the shot violates their religious beliefs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
C-Ville Weekly

State of the states

New book seeks “to show why states matter in this great nation of ours,” he writes. Photo: John Robinson. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico extends state indoor mask mandate

SANTA FE, New Mexico — The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Wednesday that the state's indoor mask mandate will be extended for another month. The current indoor mask mandate was set to expire on Wednesday after being implemented on Aug. 20. Under the public health order, all New Mexicans aged 2 and older The post New Mexico extends state indoor mask mandate appeared first on KVIA.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Frontier#Psychiatry#Drought#Infrastructure
localsyr.com

New York State coronavirus update for Tuesday

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. “Wearing a mask, washing your hands, getting your vaccine – it’s that easy to keep yourself and your community safe,” Gov. Hochul said. “If you haven’t gotten your vaccine already, now is the best time to do so. It’s safe, effective, free, and readily available anywhere across the great state of New York.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Post-Journal

New Mask Requirements Announced For State By Hochul

New York state Gov. Kathy Hochul today announced a series of universal mask requirements designed to protect New Yorkers against the highly contagious Delta variant and the recent surge in COVID-19 infections statewide. The requirement applies to New York State Office of Children and Family Services-licensed and -registered child care...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

NY governor refusing to budge on vaccine mandate for nurses: You're replaceable

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul remained adamant that health care workers get vaccinated by Sept. 27 in the state or be replaced. "To all the healthcare providers, doctors and nurses in particular who are vaccinated, I say thank you. Because you are keeping true to your oath," Hochul said during a visit to Rochester Wednesday. "To those who won’t, we will be replacing people."
ROCHESTER, NY
Grist

A new contender for the greenest state

It’s Wednesday, September 15, and Illinois has an ambitious new climate law. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed one of the nation’s most ambitious state-level clean energy plans into law today. The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, or SB 2408, puts Illinois on track for a carbon-free power sector by 2045...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
KHON2

State Creates New Ads to Address Teen Vaping

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The start of the school year is an important time to educate teens about vaping and its health effects. That’s a big reason why the State Dept. of Health is launching new ads to spread more awareness. Lola Irvin with the DOH joined Take2 with details. Download...
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Rural Hospitals Worry About Staffing As Vaccination Deadline Approaches

(CBS4)– The deadline for health care workers to get vaccinated is quickly approaching. President Joe Biden is requiring healthcare facilities that receive federal funds to get staff vaccinated, that’s in addition to the state mandate announced earlier this month. In Colorado, health care workers need to get their first dose by Sept. 30 or risk losing their job. Several health care facilities have already reported seeing employees opting to resign ahead of the deadline, particularly in rural parts of Colorado. (credit: CBS) “It’s really a challenge, this next week is going to be really a challenge,” Jennifer Riley Vice President of Memorial Regional...
COLORADO STATE
wnewsj.com

State: New jobless claims way down for week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 8,834 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 4,675 fewer than the previous week. The state’s resident filed 124,433 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 6,185 fewer than the previous week. The total number of traditional claims filed Sept. 5-11 was 133,267.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy