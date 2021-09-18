Bachelor in Paradise Natasha Parker Dishes On Worst Part Of Brendan Morais Betrayal

While Natasha Parker is ready to put the awful betrayal from Brendan Morais behind her, she’s also still shocked by a few things. She is opening up more about the most disappointing part of the whole ordeal that occurred on Bachelor in Paradise. Brendan asserts that he and Natasha did not get along. But he was spending most of his time with her. As fans are aware, Brendan and Pieper James got together when she arrived on the beach. So, now that it’s over, what was the worst part of it for Natasha?