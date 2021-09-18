CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $495,000

greensboro.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Construction in Northern Estates! Private .7 acre lot w/low county taxes in established community. Gorgeous modern farmhouse exterior w/4 side painted brick & black windows. Main floor features open floor plan w/wide plank floors, breakfast area off kitchen, formal dining room w/wainscoting & in-law suite with full bath. Upgraded kitchen features a center island, white quartz countertops, white cabinetry, herringbone tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances w/gas stove & a butler’s pantry off kitchen. The second level boasts 3 additional spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry room & loft perfect for home office, study or play room. Primary suite features a dropped tray ceiling, huge walk in closet, dual vanity, walk in tile shower & soaking tub. Enjoy the outside with an extended 14x10 wood deck & covered front porch. Beautiful details through out with extensive moldings, trim & modern light fixtures. Minutes from shopping, dining & nature trails in desirable Northern Schools.

greensboro.com

