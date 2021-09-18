CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOOTBALL: Panthers drop region opener at Walnut Grove

By Kyle Funderburk kyle@mainstreetnews.com
mainstreetnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALNUT GROVE – Jackson County cruised downfield on its opening drive Friday (Sept. 17) to score an early touchdown, but it was all downhill from there. Walnut Grove won the field position through the rest of the first quarter to gain the lead, and it held on the rest of the way to defeat the Panthers 16-14. Jackson County head coach Rich McWhorter missed the game after being ejected against Franklin County last week. Assistant head coach, and former Panther quarterback Alex Crawford, took his spot Friday.

