Lakers and Verizon: Backpack Build

Sunday, March 27 (6 p.m.) The last time Pelicans.com conducted a home games countdown (prior to the 2019-20 regular season), the meeting with the Lakers easily took the No. 1 spot, based partly on a June 2019 trade between the clubs that included Anthony Davis, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart. While Ball exited for Chicago this offseason and the intensity of this Western Conference matchup has perhaps cooled a bit over the past two unusual seasons, Pelicans fans still get fired up whenever LeBron James and crew visit the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans basketball aficionados will have plenty of time to get amped up for this season’s lone Lakers stop in the Big Easy, because it won’t occur until the Pelicans’ 75th overall game and 39th home game. In fact, the Lakers will be the last of the NBA’s other 29 franchises to make an appearance in New Orleans this season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO