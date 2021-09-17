CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers and Verizon: Backpack Build

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis August, the Lakers and Verizon came together to build backpacks full of school supplies for youth in Los Angeles!. With the help of Lakers Legend Michael Cooper, Lakers staff stuffed the backpacks full of necessary tools for the upcoming school year: notebooks, crayons, pens and pencils, activity books, and so much more—even a book for students to take for their home libraries. These bags were then delivered to and distributed by one of the Lakers incredible community partners, LA’s BEST.

