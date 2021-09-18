Watch: Scott Satterfield, players following win over UCF

Coach Satterfield Opening Statement. I’ll start with a quick synopsis of the game last week. We are glad to get a win. There are certainly things that we need to get better at but just overall, certainly, glad to get a win and there’s no question about that defense played well, offense, played good times still has some plays out there that we could have made, and special teams played really well, had some big plays in the team’s aspect. We have another short week, and we are playing an outstanding team in Central Florida. They have had two big wins, they played well throughout the whole game last week, played really well the second half of the Boise State game. They pretty much shut Boise down in the second half defensively, and then got some things going offensively. They are a fast tempo offense with a veteran quarterback that makes a lot of plays. They have a strong running game and passing game, so they certainly put pressure on defenses, and I think defensively they are playing better this year. The defense is based out of a four-down technique, very aggressive defensive plan, man on the back end, a lot of man free coverage. Their defensive line is impressive, two transfers there up front that are that are really good players. The best player up front is probably number 22, Kalia Davis. He is about 6-2, 310 and is very quick off the ball. We know it will be a big challenge for us and another short week for us, our guys have to get fresh and ready to go for this game.

