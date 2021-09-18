CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Watch: Scott Satterfield, players following win over UCF

By Michael McCammon
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a thriller at Cardinal Stadium on Friday night. Louisville's offense collected 501 total yards, with quarterback Malik Cunningham accounting for three touchdowns, to outpace visiting UCF, 42-35. The back-and-forth game wasn't decided until true freshman Jaylin Alderman, on the field for his first play of the game, grabbed...

Everything Scott Satterfield said after Louisville’s win over Eastern Kentucky

"Man it's good to get a win, there's no question about that. We all like winning. I'm proud of our guys with the way they came back off a tough loss on Monday night. And on a short week, to be able to come back out. They started getting fresh again toward Thursday and then Friday had a good day of practice. And I thought they came out and played hard tonight. Defensively, we really had a good night. Kei'Trel Clark, in particular, I thought he played awesome out there on the edge. He had some deflections and some interceptions and some great tackles coming off those little bubble spot screens they were trying to run. Overall, I just thought our defense played well. We gave up the three points on the one play when they had third down and we get the PI (pass interference) call, and that put them in field goal range, but that's pretty much it, what they did all night. So I'm proud of that. Offensively, we did some things that were good tonight and also some things that were just average. We got to get a lot better as we move forward. But, we won the turnover margin, which was nice. Overall, I'm just proud of the guys coming back to get the win and we know we got to do it again this week. It's a short week, we'll get back in here tomorrow and start working on Central Florida."
