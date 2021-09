Spend any amount of time talking with friends about electric vehicles (EVs), and the subject of range anxiety is almost guaranteed to come up. One tactic automakers have taken to minimize people's worry about running out of juice is simply to make EVs with larger batteries and increase the efficiency of their plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models. But, with 400-plus-mile range EVs finally making their debut (the Lucid Air was just crowned the longest-range EV available in the United States), BMW is now saying that it won't focus on an endless arms race for more range.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO