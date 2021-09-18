CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS to visit United Nations as presidential envoys for South Korea

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS, a mega-popular Korean boy band, will visit the United Nations next week as presidential special envoys for South Korea. The group is scheduled to attend the General Assembly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in from Sept. 19 to 23, according to the Korea Herald. “It is a huge honor,...

