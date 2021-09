Volvo has announced that it will no longer use animal-sourced leather in its all-electric vehicles (EVs). The first EV unavailable with animal leather will be the new C40 Recharge, which will arrive later this year. It won't be the last to ditch genuine leather. In making the announcement, Volvo said that every EV it produces would be leather-free. Since the automaker plans on having half of its sales volume be fully electric by 2025 and 100 percent by 2030, that's a fair number of cow-free interiors.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO