The fall season is a truly beautiful time of year. It is a feast for the eyes if your eyes prefer the warm hues over the vibrant colors of summer or the muted monochromatic winter palette. If you’re a fan of the fall season, you must have already thought about decorating your home with the colors of fall, but that’s just not enough. It is one thing to decorate with an autumn-theme but a complete different experience if you aim to achieve that using a DIY fall flower arrangement that will also bring a piece of the nature inside your home.

GARDENING ・ 14 DAYS AGO