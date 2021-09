Camping and hiking are always fun but if you are planning to go off-road you might not find eateries everywhere. The safer plan would be to carry your own containers and food items. But carrying groceries to camping poses a whole different set of challenges. It is really tiring to carry those heavy steel utensils while trekking. Moreover, it becomes difficult for you to accommodate cookware in your backpacks. This is where SimpleReal comes in with the introduction of the first collapsible stainless steel cookware ever.

5 DAYS AGO