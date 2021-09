The miracle of modern medicine is a moving descriptor, literally. The anthropologist Margaret Mead is much-credited with saying the first sign of civilization was the discovery of a 15,000-year-old corpse that revealed a femur healed after a break. The implication that someone found a way to set the leg and then stayed with the patient for the sake of protection and provision while the healing happened over time is significant.

