Tools & Toys: MyMedic's Pet Medic and the Kijaro Dual Lock Chair
What's to love: An all-in-one first aid kit perfect for those who take their dogs camping or hiking, but the kit is also useful for keeping at home. What does it do: The kit is small and compact — easy to keep in a jacket pocket or back pack. Among the supplies are antibiotic ointment, tweezers, the type of compression bandage that sticks to itself, various gauze pads and bandages, antiseptic wipes and a slip leash. The kit also includes a free digital download guide on administering first aid to pets. The kit sells for $24. See more information at mymedic.com.www.arkansasonline.com
