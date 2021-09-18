Salamanca rolls to 3-0 with 41-12 win over A-L
SALAMANCA — In his first full varsity game, Maddox Isaac didn’t play much like a freshman quarterback, and gave Salamanca a balanced offensive attack Friday night. Isaac, playing in place of injured senior starter Hayden Hoag, threw three first-half touchdowns — including two to sophomore Lucus Brown — and, combined with a power rushing game from running backs Jesse Stahlman and J.T. Aumun, sparked a 41-12 Class C South victory over Allegany-Limestone at Veterans Memorial Park.www.oleantimesherald.com
