Update* Delaware State Police Conducting Criminal Investigation – Concord Mall

North Wilmington – The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred inside the Concord Mall. Around 4:35 p.m. Friday September 17, 2021, multiple 9-1-1 calls were placed to the New Castle County Emergency Operations Center advising someone was shot inside H&M, located within the Concord Mall (4737 Concord Pike). Prior to troopers arriving, a 22-year-old male victim from Chester, PA, departed the mall by private vehicle and was transported to an area hospital with gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen and leg. The suspect(s) also fled the mall, but no description is available at this time.