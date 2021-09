The FIFA 22 ratings for the Borussia Dortmund players have been confirmed by EA Sports ahead of the game’s release in October, and there are more than a few surprises. With FIFA 22 set to launch on October 1, 2021, EA Sports have started to release the ratings for the players. The FIFA 22 ratings for the Borussia Dortmund players have now been confirmed, and the video games giant has once again made some strange decisions.

FIFA ・ 11 DAYS AGO