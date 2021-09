The ideal weekend getaway allows you to truly get away from it all. It’s a chance for you to unwind and unplug from all the stress in your life and just relax. With fall on its way, it’s time to swap out your usual tropical vacay and beach stay for something a little more cozy, like a stay at a cute Airbnb cabin. Now that cabincore is the ideal aesthetic you’re trying to achieve, why not throw on an oversized sweater, retreat to the woods, and spend the weekend at one of the cutest log cabins on Airbnb?

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO