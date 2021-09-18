Despite loss, Lehman coach Bruce Salmon: 'I'm excited about where we're going'

HAYS COUNTY — District openers are like the first day of hunting season. There's a lot of anticipation and excitement, plus a healthy dose of fear of the unknown. For Lehman, facing a San Antonio Harlandale squad that entered the game undefeated while allowing its first three opponents a total of six points, provided the perfect opportunity to see how far the Lobos have grown from last year's three-win squad in the District 12-5A Division I opener for both teams.