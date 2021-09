CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois is back from Virginia and in the film room Sunday trying to find out what went wrong against the Cavaliers on Saturday. It was not pretty, as the Illini fell early and were never able to get back up. The defense was backed into a corner almost immediately as Virginia had two scores in five minutes. Eight penalties, including a few unsportsmanlike conducts, helped bury them late. Head coach Bret Bielema says he is trying to take the game in stride.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO