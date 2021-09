Texas A&M won ugly on Saturday over the Colorado Buffaloes, mostly on the heels of an absolutely dominant defensive performance in the second half. While they got gashed by the run early in the game, they made adjustments and simply dominated the line of scrimmage in the third and fourth quarters, allowing the offense time to figure things out and get in the endzone with just minutes remaining. Let’s look at some numbers that illustrate just how dominant that second half defense was:

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO