Final: Louisville 42 - Central Florida 35

Looking ahead at the schedule I think most UofL fans were worried about the remaining schedule. Especially compared to UK, who face New Mexico State, Chattanooga, and Louisiana Monroe. That’s not to mention UK will play Chattanooga shortly after UofL plays Central Florida. I think it’s safe to say that after Louisville fans saw the way that the Cards performed against EKU and Ole Miss that the performance against the UCF Golden Knights was expected to be a difficult challenge.