September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and this year CraftBeerAustin.com has teamed up with a seasoned organizer to create our first-ever St. Jude’s Walk/Run team! Again this year, the St. Jude team decided to hold the event virtually, meaning you can do the walk from anywhere, your neighborhood or your treadmill, using their new app (see links to download at the bottom of this page). With this flexibility, team CraftBeerAustin.com has decided to hold our 5k as a brewery crawl! Last year, your support helped St. Jude raise over $114,000 in the fight against childhood cancer and with your help, we can do it again!

CHARITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO