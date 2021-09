HUNTERSVILLE – Hough used three scores on special teams to bury North Meck 53-14 in the Queen City 3A/4A conference opener Friday night. Huskies receiver Markell Quick was the first to reach the end zone in that phase of the game going with a punt return late in the first quarter. It made the score 20-0 and put the visiting team well on its way to reaching a 4-0 record against the Vikings.