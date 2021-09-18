3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $402,800

I sat outside with a stiff drink in what felt like a jungle and watched the rain watering my girlfriend’s exotic plant collection. The road was quiet, the streetlights ached to come on with the darkness blanketing the neighborhood with a shade of mulberry purple, though it wasn’t yet eventide. It was still too soon for the lights to come on, and too early really to be drinking at all for that matter.

