Finding positives in a losing effort is never easy, particularly in the fashion that FSU fell to the Gamecocks at home after an inspiring first game. “Offensively, there was no rhythm,” second-year head coach Mike Norvell said. “Everything that it takes to be successful, offensively we did not do. I apologize to our fan base, our university, and all Seminoles for that performance. I take ownership of it.”

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO