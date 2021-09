Society Baptist Church members invite everyone to join them Sunday, Sept. 19 for the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the founding of the church in 1821. The Rev. Neal Edwin Eller Jr. recently retired from the N.C. State Baptist Convention and whose father was pastor of Society in the early 1960s, will bring the message at the 11 a.m. worship service. A catered dinner will then be served in the fellowship hall. Bring a memory full of treasured times of Society to share.

