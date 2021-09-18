Chaminade-Madonna shuts out Buford, stops Wolves' 16-game winning streak
BUFORD — One big offensive play was enough to stop the Buford football team’s 16-game winning streak. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) running back Davion Gause ripped off a 63-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, and the Lions’ talent-laden defense did the rest Friday night in a 7-0 victory over the two-time defending state champion Wolves, who also saw a 17-game home winning streak halted. Their last home loss was in the 2018 state quarterfinals to Bainbridge.www.gwinnettprepsports.com
