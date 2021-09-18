CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders pitch a shutout against Mustangs to get first victory of the season

Independent Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY – After a pair of difficult losses to start the 2021 season, Concord got exactly what it needed on Friday: a convincing victory. With an offense that piled up 500 yards of total offense and a season high in points, along with a defense that posted its first shutout in nearly three years, the Spiders easily defeated East Rowan, 36-0, in the conference opener at Mustang Stadium.

