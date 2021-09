The Orioles September of spoiler potential has been a mixed bag so far. The 3-3 record against the Yankees this month is probably the closest they’re going to get to spoiling things for any one team, and the Yankees could well still make the postseason; they’re only a half-game out of a spot through yesterday. The O’s remain 0 for September against the Red Sox and Blue Jays, though, so the only thing they’re spoiling there is the hopes of the teams that want them to beat Boston or Toronto.

