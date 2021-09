ALBIA – There's no place like home for the Albia Blue Demons. After traveling up and down Highway 5 during the first two weeks of the season, suffering tough road rivalry losses to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Centerville, Albia dominated their home opener on Friday against Central Lee. The Blue Demons scored 34 points in the very first quarter of play at Ironman Field in 2021, routing the visiting Hawks 54-0 to build some much-needed momentum heading into Class 2A, District 7 action this Friday night.

ALBIA, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO