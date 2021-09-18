No. 4 Huntsville struggles early, toppled at C.E. King 49-6

HOUSTON — C.E. King started fast Friday.

Then Huntsville was unable to find an answer, as the Hornets suffered their first regular-season defeat in nearly two years, 49-6.

“We’ve been spoiled over the last four years,” Hornets head coach Rodney Southern said. “I knew, by far, this was the most talented team that we will see all year, by just sheer numbers and we gave them 14 points early. We will bounce back, but we probably needed a little bit of this.”

After receiving the first-half kick, the Hornets (2-1) ran two plays before a fumble gave quick possession to the Panthers. And after just two plays, C.E. King found paydirt in the first of seven appearances.

King’s running game was the highlight, as they gathered over 280 yards on the ground against the Hornet’s young defensive front. Senior running back DK Hammond led the way with 172 yards and two scores, while senior Jerrell Wimbley added another two touchdowns.

Senior defensive end Calvin Simmons added a sack for the Hornets – the lone sack for the Hornets on the night. While senior Troy Joseph was able to get in the backfield and make a tackle for loss.

After the early score, the Panthers were then able to put up another 14 points before Huntsville could mount an answer. The lone Hornet score off a strong pass from senior quarterback AJ Wilson to senior tight-end Tre Taylor.

“You never need to lose, but at the same time we were spoiled with success,” Southern added. “We didn’t get exposed, but as I told them ‘we’ve got some guys that need to mature and grow up.’”

For the Hornets, things never got rolling offensively. Two of the first three drives ended in turnovers that King turned into touchdowns.

However, the Hornets were able to muster up at 110 yards through the air, while adding just over 40 on the ground. The Panther’s defense was too strong for the Hornets, breaking through the line on several occasions and forcing Wilson to throw the ball away or halting a run before it could develop.

Huntsville will have to quickly get things turned around, as they return home for a Sept. 24 district clash against Bryan Rudder. The game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. from Bowers Stadium on the campus of Sam Houston State University.