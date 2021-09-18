CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruckersville, VA

3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $325,000

Daily Progress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this delightful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home conveniently located near Route 29 in Greene County. The open concept floor plan includes a stylish kitchen with stainless steel GE appliances and black cabinetry. Upstairs, the primary suite includes a large walk in closet and ensuite bathroom. Laundry is situated between second and third bedrooms. The home features a fully fenced backyard, an unfinished basement that provides great storage or room for expansion, as well as a 2 car garage. Oxford Hills neighborhood is a short commute to NGIC/DIA, Charlottesville, and the airport. HOA fees include trash. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this community today!

