Apple to iPhone Users: Be Careful Doing This With Your Devices

By Stephanie Crist
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Americans are anxiously waiting for the official launch of the iPhone 13, which is supposedly being unveiled today, Tuesday, September 14, according to FOX Business News. The event will be streamed live on apple.com from the company headquarters in Cupertino, California at 10:00 AM PDT. The event is being called 'California Streaming", and Apple executives will introduce the iPhone 13 Pro, and "discuss the latest model's new features that will distinguish it from previous iPhones."

