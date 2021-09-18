Back in the Day: Recalling the earlier days of the telephone
Several weeks ago, I had a nostalgic conversation with a colleague with regard to telephones. He reminded me of a time when many homes did not have telephones. For those that did, the telephones were typically black box shaped devices. Some early telephones were of the “Candlestick” variety that resembled a small pole with the hearing piece attached to the pole. The introduction of the princess telephone was a big deal. With the introduction of the trim line telephone, a variety of colors were offered. All however, had one feature in common; they were rotary dialing telephones.www.phillytrib.com
Comments / 0