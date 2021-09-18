Back in the Day: Recalling the earlier days of the telephone

LOCAL LACONICS: CITY CLERK CUTLER CORRECTS A WRONG IMPRESSION AMONG THE FARMERS. To the farmers of Ionia County: Being almost daily interviewed regarding the same I desire to correct a wrong impression that seems to have gained considerable headway among our farming community namely, that the new license ordinance recently adopted by the common council of this city requires a license for the sale of farm products upon the streets or to residents of the city. I desire to say officially that nothing of the kind has ever been dreamed of, far less adopted by the city government, and our farmers are entitled, urged and welcome to bring and sell their produce of all kinds anywhere and everywhere in Ionia, and the more they sell the better. FRED CUTLER JR., City Clerk. Ionia, Sept. 14.

