KENESAW — Tyson Denkert is on the cusp of football history. You might say, Kenesaw’s senior do-it-all playmaker is rushing toward it. Since 1893, when high school football began competition in Nebraska, only 53 high school football players have rushed for 5,000 career yards. Not all played 11-man football, but to accomplish a feat of that caliber deserves recognition no matter what the level.

KENESAW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO