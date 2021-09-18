CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: India gives 25M vaccine doses on Modi's birthday

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

PHOENIX — Arizona reported more than 100 daily coronavirus deaths for the second time since February.

The 108 confirmed deaths and 2,742 new coronavirus cases were reported Saturday. Hospitalizations dropped below 2,000 for the first time in nearly three weeks, with 1,981 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds on Friday.

That’s down from the current surge’s high of 2,103 on Sept. 11.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University data showed drops in the seven-day rolling averages of daily cases and deaths in the past two weeks. The daily cases dropped from 3,152 on Sept. 2 to 2,732 on Thursday. The daily deaths dropped from 39 to 33 during the same period.

Phoenix officials say the city’s two mobile COVID-19 vans and other city testing locations will begin offering vaccines. The city will use federal pandemic relief money to pay for adding vaccinations to the testing program.

Arizona has reported a total of 1.06 million confirmed cases and 19,487 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Schools without mask mandate get brunt of latest virus wave in South Carolina

— Florida’s daily coronavirus cases drop from last month

— UN using honor system to check vaccinations for New York meeting

— Nonprofit started by Sean Penn aids Georgia vaccine drive

— See AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 11,275 new daily cases on Friday, about half the number from last month.

Florida was averaging more than 21,000 cases a day in August.

Epidemiologists say the state’s rates of vaccination has outpaced the national average, but it hasn’t been enough to keep the highly contagious delta variant at bay because of the Florida’s large elderly population and low vaccination rates among younger groups.

AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division says the number of COVID-19 patients at its hospitals stands at 850 people, several hundred patients fewer than this summer.

Florida has reported nearly 3.5 million confirmed cases and 51,240 confirmed deaths.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A statement issued Friday says Newsom, his wife and two other children have since tested negative for the virus.

All four of the governor’s children are under 12, the age when children can be vaccinated.

“The Newsoms continue to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoors to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to end this pandemic,” said a statement from Erin Mellon, spokesperson in the governor’s office.

The announcement comes only days after Newsom handily defeated an effort to recall him, partly driven by the impact of the pandemic.

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly is relying on a vaccine honor system for world leaders before they speak at next week’s meeting.

Presidents, premiers, monarchs and other dignitaries won’t have to show vaccination cards or other proof of inoculation. Assembly President Abdulla Shahid says they’ll simply attest to being vaccinated by swiping their ID badges.

The U.N. has been wrestling with how to implement a New York City vaccination requirement for convention centers. Russia has criticized the policy, and the first scheduled speaker, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, says he doesn’t plan to get vaccinated anytime soon. He contracted the coronavirus in July 2020.

Shahid told members earlier this week he supported the New York City policy but didn’t give details on how it would work. Shahid, a 59-year-old Maldivian, was elected president of the U.N. General Assembly in June.

Next week, more than 100 heads of state and government and over 20 foreign ministers have signed up to speak in person. Other nations are participating by video for the speeches, where leaders discuss global issues, spotlight domestic ones and use the world stage to court allies or assail foes. The coronavirus pandemic forced the assembly’s top-level annual meeting to go mostly virtual last year.

ATLANTA — A disaster relief organization founded by actor Sean Penn is helping Georgia’s drive to vaccinate people against the coronavirus.

CORE, or Community Organized Relief Effort, has offered vaccines at hundreds of pop-up clinics around the state, including schools, farmers’ markets and meat plants.

Only 46% of the state is fully vaccinated, well below the national average of 54%. It’s a big factor in Georgia’s nearly three-month surge in COVID infections and hospitalizations.

CORE offers vaccines for free. Funding for community outreach comes from a foundation backed by the billionaire owner of the Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Blank, and the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta. The group plans to spend more time offering vaccines to employees at work sites, where turnout is better, said Margaret Herro, CORE’s Georgia director.

CORE is also offering vaccines in Washington, D.C., Oakland, California, New Orleans, Chicago, Los Angeles and a county in North Carolina. Penn started the organization in 2010 after a catastrophic earthquake killed thousands in Haiti.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is setting records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, and new cases are approaching the peak levels of last winter.

Since ending South Carolina’s state of emergency on June 7, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has maintained that parents alone should decide if children wear masks in schools, even as the state’s new cases soared from 150 a day on average to more than 5,000.

Now teachers, students and parents are struggling with the fallout as more young people contract the delta variant, forcing nearly two dozen schools and two entire districts back to online learning within a month of returning in person.

State health and education officials say the statewide mask ban in schools took away one of their best tools to stop the spread of COVID-19. The state hit nearly 2,600 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in early September, a record.

“We spiked the football too early. Instead of continuing to listen to medical professionals and interpreting the data, he has been guided by Republican Governors Association talking points,” Democratic state Sen. Marlon Kimpson of Charleston said.

Some lawmakers from both parties are pushing for a special session to repeal the rule and allow local governments to make decisions. The state Supreme Court is considering a lawsuit over whether the mask provision is legal.

DUBAI — The capital of the United Arab Emirates has ended a policy requiring those coming in from other emirates to have a recent negative coronavirus test.

Abu Dhabi made the announcement Saturday, saying that people from the UAE’s six other emirates could enter the capital from Sunday without getting a test.

For months, oil-rich Abu Dhabi had restricted travel, even as neighboring Dubai rapidly opened itself up to tourists.

Abu Dhabi also has implemented a requirement that people prove their vaccination status to enter some public places — a stricter requirement than the country’s other emirates.

NEW DELHI — India gave out 25 million doses during a special COVID-19 vaccination drive organized on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

The campaign took place Friday as Modi turned 71. The Health Ministry said Saturday the special drive had raised India’s overall vaccinations to more than 790 million.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called the feat “ a golden chapter … written in the history of the country and the world.”

Only China has administered more. The Chinese government said this week it had given more than 2.16 billion shots and that 1 billion Chinese people were fully vaccinated.

India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, has given at least one dose to more than 62% of eligible adults and two doses to about 21%. Health ministry officials say they plan to administer over a billion shots by mid-October.

India has reported more than 33 million coronavirus cases and 444,529 deaths. The country is recording over 30,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.

MELBOURNE, Australia — Police used pepper spray to subdue protesters Saturday at an anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city.

About 1,000 demonstrators gathered in the suburb of Richmond after the location of the protest was changed at the last minute to evade authorities.

There were minor scuffles as well as a violent confrontation involving a handful of protesters. Several protesters were arrested.

Most of the demonstrators defied regulations by failing to wear masks.

Some 2,000 police officers were deployed at road checkpoints and barricades, and on roving patrols, to try to stop the rally going ahead in breach of public health orders.

Melbourne’s sixth lockdown began on Aug. 5. Melbourne is the capital of Victoria state, which on Saturday reported 535 new infections and one COVID-19 death in the latest 24-hour period.

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Military leaders on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson have declared a public health emergency in response to increasing COVID-19 cases in Alaska.

They also encouraged all personnel to avoid places that do not require masks or social distancing, officials said.

U.S. Air Force Col. Kirsten Aguilar said Friday that the declaration will remain in effect for 30 days, but could be shortened or extended based on cases and community transmission of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases across the state have increased as a result of the highly contagious delta variant. Alaska on Friday reported more than 1,200 newly confirmed cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks.

PAGO PAGO, American Samoa — American Samoa reported its first case of coronavirus on Friday.

The U.S. territory’s acting governor and health officials said the islands’ first case of COVID-19 was of a resident who returned to American Samoa from Hawaii this week.

The infected traveler flew in on Monday, the first day of newly resumed commercial flights from Honolulu to Pago Pago. The route had been suspended since March 2020.

Officials say the resident was fully vaccinated and had traveled to Hawaii and the U.S. mainland. They say the traveler tested negative for COVID-19 before boarding the flight back to American Samoa.

American Samoa requires all travelers to be vaccinated and to quarantine.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A child is among the latest to die from COVID-19 in Louisiana, state health officials said Friday.

Heath department figures showed the state death toll from the illness grew by 52. One of the victims was a child between the ages of 5 and 11. Fifteen people younger than 18 have died in Louisiana since the pandemic began. And it’s the sixth pediatric death since a fourth surge began this summer.

Coronavirus hospitalizations continued to drop. They fell to 1,367 in Friday’s figures, 64 fewer than the previous day. Hospitalizations are down from a peak of more than 3,000 in August but still well above the pre-surge levels of mid-summer.

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Joe Biden will host a virtual summit next week aimed at “calling the world to account” on defeating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting, to take place on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, is meant to encourage more countries to do more to vaccinate the world against COVID-19 and improve coronavirus treatments.

Press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden “will be asking participants to commit to of a higher level of ambition” on global vaccinations and therapeutics, along with preparing for the next pandemic.

The U.S. has committed to donating the more COVID-19 vaccine doses than any other nation to the rest of the world, and Biden is expected to ask other well-off nations to make bolder vaccine sharing commitments.

The White House says world leaders, philanthropists, industry representatives and non-governmental organizations will participate.

WASHINGTON — After overwhelmingly rejecting a plan to give Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans, an influential federal advisory panel has approved the extra shots for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.

The decision was made by a committee of outside experts who advise the Food and Drug Administration.

The vote recommending the booster shots for older Americans and other high-risk groups helps salvage part of the White House’s plan but is still is less than the sweeping plan proposed by Biden administration to offer booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to nearly all Americans eight months after they get their second dose.

Members of the panel questioned the value of offering boosters to nearly everyone. The World Health Organization has encouraged wealthier nations to hold off on boosters, except for the most vulnerable people, until other countries have received their first shots.

#Un#Johns Hopkins University#Ap#Adventhealth#Central Florida Division#The U N General Assembly#U N#Brazilian#Maldivian#Covid#The Atlanta Falcons#Arthur Blank#Greater Atlanta
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
EatThis

6 Places You Should Never Enter Right Now, Say Virus Experts

With the United States never returning to lockdowns, and with more and more people getting vaccinated, people are going out again in droves, longing for things to get back to "normal." Problem is, no one told the coronavirus; it's still causing a pandemic. Just this week, average daily deaths topped 2,000, a grim reminder that this virus is hurting people in the background—or foreground—of our lives. One way to protect yourself, besides vaccination, to avoid certain places that increase your risk of contracting COVID-19. We asked virus experts and here's where they said to avoid right now. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
ABC News

ABC News

